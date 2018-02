FOSDEM videos

Check it out. The videos from the Mozilla room at FOSDEM are up, and here's me, talking about bug futures.

All FOSDEM videos

And, yes, the video link Just Works. Bonus link to some background on that: The Fight For Patent-Unencumbered Media Codecs Is Nearly Won by Robert O'Callahan

Another bonus link: FOSDEM video project, including what those custom boxes do.