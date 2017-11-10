blog: Don Marti

Welcome Planet Mozilla readers
10 November 2017
Welcome Planet Mozilla readers. (I finally figured out how to do a tagged feed for this blog, to go along with the full feed. So now you can get the items from the tagged feed on Planet Mozilla.)
Mozilla feed: https://blog.zgp.org/feed/mozilla.xml
Main feed: https://blog.zgp.org/feed.xml
The main feed has some items that aren't in the Mozilla feed.
Anyway, if you're coming to Austin, please mark your calendar now.
Trading bug futures on the blockchain: efficient new model for software incentivication. This will cover the latest from Bugmark since the session in London.
And I'm always available to be the token advertising optimist if you ever want to talk about privacy, web business models and all that stuff.
Two more links: I'm on Keybase and Mozillians. And @dmarti on Twitter.