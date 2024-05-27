27 May 2024
Just added Pagefind to this site.
It’s a site search for sites built with a static site generator, works
in the browser. There should now be a search box under the
posts list.
This site is built with make, so I just needed to
add a dependency to have it automatically rebuild when some content changes
add a little markup to the article template to have it know to use the post title and not the blog title as the title in the results.
That was about it. Does not add nearly as much to the site build time as some of my own code did. Still planning to pitch a talk for SCALE 2025 on fun small projects that people can string together to make a site.
Bonus links
Surviving
the SEO Shake-Up: Publishers vs. Google’s New Game
[Google]
gained $12.6 billion in Search revenue YoY, and only lost $1.5 billion
in the Google Network. Google footnotes that the
The overall growth
[in Search & other revenue] was driven by interrelated factors
including increases in search queries resulting from growth in user
adoption and usage on mobile devices; growth in advertiser spending; and
improvements we have made in ad formats and delivery. Got that last
part? You’re not going crazy. Total search queries are up, traffic to
publishers is down, and Search revenue is up. Google is here for the
ads, their own ads.
AI Overviews are just one of a slew of dramatic changes Google has
made to its core product over the past two years. The company says its
recent effort to revamp Search will usher in an exciting new era of
technology and help solve many of the issues plaguing the web. But
critics say the opposite may be true. As Google retools its algorithms
and uses AI to transition from a search engine to a search and answer
engine, some worry the result could be no less than an extinction-level
event for the businesses that make much of your favourite
content.
Google AI said to put glue in pizza — so I made a pizza with glue and ate it (anybody can make a listicle of funny Google AI answers, this takes dedication. See also: Google Is Paying Reddit $60 Million for Fucksmith to Tell Its Users to Eat Glue)
You
searched Google. The AI hallucinated an answer. Who’s legally
responsible? (This is something I have been wondering about. If
Google is the
publisher or speaker of an AI search result, how do
they get Section 230 protection?)
Does
One Line Fix Google? (yes, but for how long? This is as if Coca-Cola
came out with New Coke, but the Coke machines still had a secret button
combo that would get you
the real thing. Enjoy this for as long
as they leave it up. The post remove AI from Google
Search on Firefox has links to tools and advice for doing this on
other platforms too.)