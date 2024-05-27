Just added Pagefind to this site. It’s a site search for sites built with a static site generator, works in the browser. There should now be a search box under the similar posts list.

This site is built with make, so I just needed to

add a dependency to have it automatically rebuild when some content changes

add a little markup to the article template to have it know to use the post title and not the blog title as the title in the results.

That was about it. Does not add nearly as much to the site build time as some of my own code did. Still planning to pitch a talk for SCALE 2025 on fun small projects that people can string together to make a site.

