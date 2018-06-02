blog: Don Marti

Opting into European mode

Trans Europa Express was covered on ghacks.net. This is an experimental Firefox extension that tries to get web sites to give you European-level privacy rights, even if the site classifies you as non-European.

Since the version they mentioned, I have updated it with a few new features.

big one: make the Google Tag Manager support actually work, as I figured out the wrappedJSObject thing.

Add support for another variant on Google ads (the "adsbygoogle" object).

Make Google-Analytics EU-friendly (Thanks to François Marier for the issue report and documentation links.)

Optanon support.

Anyway, check it out. Seems to have actual users now, so I've got that going for me. But lots of secret European mode switches still remain unactivated. If you see one, please make a new issue.