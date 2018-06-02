---

blog: Don Marti

---

Opting into European mode

02 June 2018

Trans Europa Express was covered on ghacks.net. This is an experimental Firefox extension that tries to get web sites to give you European-level privacy rights, even if the site classifies you as non-European.

Since the version they mentioned, I have updated it with a few new features.

Anyway, check it out. Seems to have actual users now, so I've got that going for me. But lots of secret European mode switches still remain unactivated. If you see one, please make a new issue.