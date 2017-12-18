blog: Don Marti

quick question on tracking protection

One quick question for anyone who still isn't convinced that tracking protection needs to be a high priority for web browsers in 2018. Web tracking isn't just about items from your online shopping cart following you to other sites. Users who are vulnerable to abusive practices for health or other reasons have tracking protection needs too.

Who has access to the data from each of the 24 third-party trackers that appear on the American Cancer Society's Find Cancer Treatment and Support page, and for what purposes can they use the data?