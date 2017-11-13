blog: Don Marti

Time-saving tip for Firefox 57

Last time I recommended the Tracking Protection feature in Firefox 57, coming tomorrow. The fast browser is even faster when you block creepy trackers, which are basically untested combinations of third-party JavaScript.

But what about sites that mistakenly detect Tracking Protection as "an ad blocker" and give you grief about it? Do you have to turn Tracking Protection off?

So far I have found that the answer is usually no. I can usually use NJS to turn off JavaScript for that site instead. (After all, if a web developer can't tell an ad blocker from a tracking protection tool, I don't trust their JavaScript anyway.)

NJS will also deal with a lot of "growth hacking" tricks such as newsletter signup forms that appear in front of the main article. And it defaults to on, so that sites with JavaScript will work normally until I decide that they're better off without it.

How to turn Tracking Protection on