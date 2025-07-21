(Update 7 May 2026) Join us for Alameda DROP Day on Friday, July 24, 2026.

(Update 30 Jan 2026) (installfest notes

Linux installfests worldwide: Upcoming Events

Nearby Linux user group meetings and other events: The BALE – Bay Area Linux Events

Linux Installfest - Alameda | Alameda Free Library

Who: Anyone interested in Linux

What: Help with installation and getting started

Where: Alameda Free Library (Main Library) 1550 Oak Street, Alameda California USA

When: Saturday, August 30, 2025 10am-5pm (Attend for all or part of the event. We will start new installs until 4pm.)

Why: (1) Many computers won’t be getting Microsoft Windows updates after October 14, 2025. Linux will continue to work, so why not try it? More info for current Windows users at End of 10. (2) Depending on your personal or project needs, Linux might be a better choice for you than other operating systems.

Got a spare computer or a non-working computer? Or has Microsoft told you that your computer is going to stop getting updates after October 14? You might be able to keep using it just as well or better.

Linux is a free and open-source operating system that is widely used as the basis for other products (such as Android phones and many “smart” Internet devices). You can run Linux on a laptop or desktop computer for normal tasks such as video conferencing, making office documents, and anything you can do on the web.

We will help you install Linux and provide help on some useful free applications.

What to bring Your computer (Back up your files first!)

For a laptop: Power supply and cable

For a desktop: Monitor, keyboard, mouse, all cables

Other accessories you use such as a webcam or USB audio device

Notebook and pen or pencil (Don’t count on taking notes on the computer) Linux installfest flyer

More info Thanks to everyone who recommended Linux books for beginners.

Just in case (update 31 Jul 2025) If something is preventing you from moving to Linux now (for example if you need an application that isn’t supported on Linux) then Ars Technica has an article on How to get another free year of updates for your Windows 10 PC and we’ll see you next year.