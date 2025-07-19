19 Jul 2025 Search

Linux installfest coming up at the Alameda Free Library. Library event page at: Linux Installfest - Alameda | Alameda Free Library

I asked around about good current Linux books for beginners, and got some recommendations.

I have some of the zines that are part of the Wizard Zines collection, and have read Automate the Boring Stuff with Python.

Photo of library bookshelf featuring “Linux Cookbook 2nd Edition”

Digital only

Ten Steps to Linux Survival by Jim Lehmer (ebook and PDF)