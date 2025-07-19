Linux books for beginners
Linux installfest coming up at the Alameda Free Library. Library event page at: Linux Installfest - Alameda | Alameda Free Library
I asked around about good current Linux books for beginners, and got some recommendations.
Linux Cookbook, 2nd Edition by Carla Schroder Covers
essential skillsand troubleshooting. More info in the author’s Why I Wrote the Linux Cookbook, Second Edition (update: they got it, see photo below)
Linux: The Comprehensive Guide by Michael Kofler Includes the install and setup basics, along with intro to setup and administration of common services.
Wizard Zines Collection by Julia Evans Short, well-researched, lots of useful details. Box set also available from: Your Linux Toolbox | No Starch Press
Automate the Boring Stuff with Python by Al Sweigart (Some approachable first programming projects to make a Linux system work the way you like.) (update: they got it)
I have some of the zines that are part of the Wizard Zines collection, and have read Automate the Boring Stuff with Python.
Digital only
Ten Steps to Linux Survival by Jim Lehmer (ebook and PDF)
Bonus links
Fascism
For First Time Founders by Mike Masnick.
Real innovation happens
when companies have to compete on merit, not on who can kiss the
leader’s ass most effectively. In a functioning democracy with actual
rule of law, the best products have the opportunity to win. In an
authoritarian system, the company that makes the dictator happy wins—and
that’s it.
HP
Is Launching an Ad Business With Laptop-Targeted Ads and a Streaming
Service by Lauren Johnson.
HP Media Network is selling ads that
appear on HP’s own computers and apps. HP is also using its first-party
data to sell some offsite ads through adtech firms including Microsoft
and Kargo, according to two ad executives with direct knowledge.
The
Media’s Pivot to AI Is Not Real and Not Going to Work by Jason
Koebler.
Despite the fact that generative AI has been a destructive
force against their businesses, their industry, and the truth more
broadly, media executives still see AI as a business opportunity and a
shiny object that they can tell investors and their staffs that they are
very bullish on. They have to say this, I guess, because everything else
they have tried hasn’t worked, and pretending that they are forward
thinking or have any clue what they are doing will perhaps allow a
specific type of media executive to squeeze out a few more months of
salary. (Pay attention because the future of media is 404 Media.
Thanks to services like Ghost
and what Substack could have been if they weren’t in an enshittification
doom spiral, news sites can run with a much higher tooth-to-tail
ratio now.)
How
Eurostack could offer Canada a route to digital independence from the
United States by Ted Palys.
Civil liberties groups such as the
Electronic Freedom Foundation, academics and even former Palantir
employees have raised alarms about the possibilities for abuse….European
governments have attempted to rein in Silicon Valley’s excesses for
years. Trump’s re-election and his moves toward potentially weaponizing
internet data have further boosted Europe’s resolve to move away from
the U.S.-led internet. One newer effort is Eurostack. A joint initiative
involving academics, policymakers, companies and governments, it
envisions an independent digital ecosystem that better reflects European
values — democratic, sovereign, inclusive, transparent, respectful of
personal privacy and innovation-driven.
systemd
has been a complete, utter, unmitigated success
Not only is
systemd a worthy successor to traditional init, but I think that it
deserves a defense for what it’s done for the landscape – especially
given the hostile reception it initially received (and somehow continues
to receive? for some reason?).
The Future of Forums is Lies, I Guess by Kyle Kingsbury. (More bots in more places. I was hoping to get back into the local in-person user group scene anyway)
Saving
LEGO® MINDSTORMS® … by Laurens Valk.
While each of these were
brilliant in their own right, some of them now feel outdated or don’t
work anymore. But since the technology hasn’t fundamentally changed for
20 years, this presents us with a unique opportunity: Invent a modern
and future proof play experience for all LEGO robotics sets.