blog: Don Marti

One of the great things about Firefox is the ability to customize with extensions.A MIG-15 can climb and turn faster than an F-86. A MIG-15 is more heavily armed. But in actual dogfights the F-86 won 9 out of 10 times. Part of that is training, but part is that the Soviets used data to build for the average pilot, while the USA did a bigger study of pilots' measurements and recognized that adjustable seats and controls were necessary. Even in a group of pilots of average overall size, nobody was in the average range on all their measurements. Here is what I'm running right now.

Awesome RSS. Get the RSS button back. Works great with RSS Preview.

blind-reviews. This is an experiment to help break your own habits of bias when reviewing code contributions. It hides the contributor name and email when you first see the code, and you can reveal it later.

Cookie AutoDelete. Similar to the old "Self-Destructing Cookies". Cleans up cookies after leaving a site. Useful but requires me to whitelist the sites where I want to stay logged in. More time-consuming than other privacy tools. This is a good safety measure that helps protect me while I'm trying out new the new privacy settings in Firefox Nightly as my main data protection tool.

Copy as Markdown. Not quite as full-featured as the old "Copy as HTML Link" but still a time-saver for blogging. Copy both the page title and URL, formatted as Markdown, for pasting into a blog.

Facebook Political Ad Collector, even though I don't visit Facebook very often. This one reports sneaky Facebook ads to ProPublica.

Global Consent Manager, which provides an improved consent experience for European sites. More info coming soon.

HTTPS Everywhere. This is pretty basic. Use the encrypted version of a site where available.

Link Cleaner. Get rid of crappy tracking parameters in URLs, and speed up some navigation by skipping data collection redirects.

NJS. Minimal JavaScript disable/enable button that remembers the setting by site and defaults to "on". Most sites that use JavaScript for real applications are fine, but this is for handling sites that cut and pasted a "Promote your newsletter to people who haven't even read your blog yet" script from some "growth hacking" article.

Personal Blocklist is surprisingly handy for removing domains that are heavy on SEO but weak on actual information from search results. (the Ministry of Central Planning at Google is building the perfectly-measured MIG cockpit, while extension developers make stuff adjustable.)