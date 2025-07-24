Kaushik Gopal has a good post on How to Firefox. Basically on Firefox you can still get real uBlock Origin, not the Lite extension. More on how uBlock Origin works best on Firefox by Raymond Hill. That post also has some good info on extensions to change the appearance.

I have a few more Firefox extensions and settings that I also use. This list has gone through some churn since I last did a post like this, so here’s a new version.

Extensions I’m currently not using but want to Firefox Multi-Account Containers is promising, but for now I’m using separate browser profiles.

Extensions that are no longer needed Cookie AutoDelete. Similar to the old “Self-Destructing Cookies”. Cleans up cookies after leaving a site. Was useful, but Firefox Total Cookie Protection already handles this. (via 4.1 Extensions · arkenfox/user.js Wiki) More info: What is Total Cookie Protection?