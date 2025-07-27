Links for 27 Jul 2025
Russian
networks flood the Internet with propaganda, aiming to corrupt AI
chatbots by Annie Newport and Nina Jankowicz.
Our report details
evidence that the so-called “Pravda network” (no relation to the
propaganda outlet Pravda), a collection of websites and social media
accounts that aggregate pro-Russia propaganda, is engaged in LLM
grooming with the potential intent of inducing AI chatbots to reproduce
Russian disinformation and propaganda. Since we published our report,
NewsGuard and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab
(DFRLab)—organizations that study malign information
operations—confirmed that Pravda network content was being cited by some
major AI chatbots in support of pro-Russia narratives that are provably
false. (The biggest LLM stories are still either somebody with good
content tries to keep it out of training sets or somebody with bad
content tries to get it in. Related: Google
AI Overview is just affiliate marketing spam now by David
Gerard.)
CA
insurance premiums likely to rise by Lynn La.
The department said
the models should help avoid
(like the
man said…)
year-to-year (premium) fluctuations
following major disasters while taking into account wildfire
mitigation at the individual, community, state and federal levels.
Shorting
Your Rivals: A Radical Antitrust Remedy by Alex Tabarrok.
Just
tie executive pay to relative performance—make the A-B CEO’s bonus
depend on beating C’s performance. This is good for shareholders, aligns
incentives even in private markets, and doesn’t require making big
public bets. (imho real companies probably won’t do this because
real investors are index funds that own A, B, and C.)
America’s
AI Action Plan: Strength Through FAFO by David Newhoff.
Unlike
major transformative undertakings of the past—the action plan cites the
space race—no technology has had the potential to crawl into every
aspect of social, economic, and political life as AI. Data runs the
world, which means those who control the data run the world. Hence, the
promise of what AI could do for society rests entirely on the guardrails
and oversight which the industry rejects out of hand and the Trump
administration believes are unnecessary.
Cyber
Security: A Pre-War Reality Check by Bert Hubert.
Earlier, Russia
disabled a lot of the electricity networks in Ukraine using a similar
kind of attack. And it turned out that the Ukrainians were so good (and
their systems so simple and robust) that they had a disruption of like
only six hours, which is really impressive….They knew how to restore
their systems from scratch. If we get an attack like this on
VodafoneZiggo or on Odido, and they don’t get external help, they will
be down for half a year, because they don’t know anything about their
own systems. (ICYMI: the USA, in military exercises, successfully
raided Pearl Harbor twice, in 1932 and 1938. I’m sure it will be
fine this time though.) More: Europe’s
Self Inflicted Cloud Crisis
How
did newspapers in places like Harrisburg, Birmingham, and Syracuse
become some of America’s most-read online? by Jonathan V. Last.
The top 25 list includes the dailies in many of the large metro areas
you might expect; if your city has NFL, NBA, and MLB teams, there’s a
very good chance your local newspaper made the list. But the order is
sometimes surprising, and no newspaper company generates more of those
surprises than the Advance Local papers, whose numbers are frankly
astonishing for those unfamiliar with the company’s history of
outperformance. (Meanwhile, The
Washington Post is dying. I can tell you “how.” But not “why.” by
Jonathan V. Last.)