Previously: practical tips for limiting web tracking

Two problems.

Public sector organizations can’t recommend specific privacy tools or services.

A lot of the tips that are supposed to be good for privacy are ineffective at best, or actively harmful at worst. One example is Adblockers are easy to find and install . Many of the ad blockers that are easiest to find with a web search engine or on browser extension directories are adware or malware.

So it’s tricky to make a list of effective privacy tips that can be put on a public sector site. Here’s a first attempt at a list of generic tips without links or brand names.

Find a trusted local source of security and privacy help. Privacy is not just about protecting one individual at a time, it’s a shared effort. Every additional person who gets better protected is helping to build better privacy for everyone. The better-informed a privacy person is, the more they’re motivated to help others with their—our—privacy. Privacy help is out there.

If your family or place of worship has an informal IT support person, check with them about privacy.

Visit an established local computer store or repair shop. Many local businesses offer a configuration tune up service where they will check your software and settings.

Ask at your local public library if there is an IT support session or repair clinic.

If you are enrolled in school, check if support and training is available to students.

If you follow privacy issues on the Internet, you will probably get a lot of confusing and conflicting advice. Some of it is mild, trying to sell you a legit service in a confusing way, and some of it is directly harmful, like an urgent support call or text. Check any privacy advice with a local support person you trust.

If you are the local support person, use an RSS reader and email subscriptions to follow IT news sites, and your state’s privacy enforcement agency, to keep up with changes to the privacy threat environment. Even if you, personally, don’t use a service, the users who depend on you will probably have questions about how to use it as safely as possible. Set a good example by using secure communications methods by default, but be able to support those who must use less safe services for now.

Check privacy settings on mobile devices. Phones and tablets come with a variety of security and privacy defaults. Look in the Settings on the device for Privacy and Security settings that you can set to the more secure or private option. (Don’t forget to scroll down. Sometimes an important option is near the bottom of the list.)

Consider using the features intended to limit screen time or build healthier usage habits. When you’re spending less time with apps that surveil you, you’re not just saving time, you’re limiting the amount of your information they get.

Sign up for an Authorized Agent service. Ask your local support person for a recommendation. This service will contact data brokers for you, to remove your personal information or limit its usage. (Unfortunately a lot of data brokers still have bugs or issues with how they handle Do Not Sell or Right to Delete contacts from authorized agents. This tip will get more effective over time as more companies come into compliance.)

Learn about the business models of the apps and services you use. Over time, most of the companies you interact with online are honest. But sometimes an offer looks too good to be true, or a free service looks like it would be expensive to operate. Understand where the money is coming from, and avoid services whose business model depends on deceiving or discriminating against users.

For complex apps or offers, reading the privacy policy can sometimes be helpful to figure out if there’s a catch, but usually privacy policies are similar and not very informative. Your feeling that something isn’t right about an app or service is generally more reliable.

Check privacy settings on services you use regularly. If you use a service regularly, go through the privacy and security settings.

Use the web instead of the app when you can. A web browser can generally be set up with privacy settings and extensions to protect you from unwanted uses of your data. Mobile apps are less flexible. If you have a choice to use the same service from a browser or from a native app, use the browser.

Check privacy settings on TVs and smart home devices. Internet-connected devices can collect a lot of information about you. When setting up or updating the device, check the security and privacy settings. Or, when shopping for a device, ask the store or seller if they will set the security and privacy settings for you.

Give your browser a security and privacy check-up. Check with your local privacy support person for recommended settings, and extensions if any, for your web browser. Be careful about installing extra extensions until you understand the extension and its business model. If you decide to turn on the Global Privacy Control, visit one of the sites that will test that it’s working.

Set a calendar reminder to remove unused or unwanted mobile apps. This is not just a privacy tip. You can save battery life, and often money, by removing extra apps from your devices.

Follow privacy-related updates from your state. If your state has a privacy agency, sign up for their email newsletter. If you’re not already getting the email newsletters from your state Senator and member of the Assembly, sign up. Privacy is a shared concern, and sometimes the most effective protections can come from understanding and participating in the process at the state level.

There it is, a whole list of privacy tips with no links and no brand names. Any more ideas?