24 Aug 2024
pile of money fail
Really good example of a market failure in software quality
incentivization: ansuz /
ऐरन: “there’s a wee story brewing in…” Read the whole thing. Good
counterexample for
money talks. With the wrong market design,
money says little or nothing.
To summarize (you did read the whole thing, right?) in 2019, a software algorithm called a Variable Delay Function (VDF) was the subject of a $100,000 reward program. Daniel J. Bernstein asked, in a talk recorded on video if the VDF was vulnerable to a method that he had already published in a paper.
If Bernstein was right, then a developer who
read Bernstein’s paper on the subject
applied Bernstein’s work to attacking the VDF
and was first to claim the reward
could earn $100,000. But the money was left unclaimed—nobody got the bounty, and the attack on VDFs didn’t come out until now.
It would take some time to read and understand the paper, and to figure out if it really described a way to break the VDF—but that’s not the main problem. The catch with the bounty scheme is that as a contender for the bounty, you don’t know how many other contenders there are and how fast they work. If 64 people (the number of viewers on the video) are working on it, and Bernstein is 95% likely to be right about the paper, then the expected payout is $100,000 × 0.95 × 1/64 = $1,484.38.
In this case, the main purpose of the bounty was to collect information about the quality of the VDF algorithm, and it failed to achieve this purpose. A better way to achieve this information-gathering goal is to use a system that also incentivizes meta-work such as evaluating whether a particular approach is relevant to a particular problem. More: Some ways that bug futures markets differ from open source bounties
Bonus links
The
sad compromise of “sponsored results”
Not only are the ads a
worse experience for the user, they are also creating a tax on all the
advertisers, and thus, on us.
The
AI Arms Race Isn’t Inevitable (But the bigger point for
international AI competition is that we’re not contending with the PRC
to better take money from content creators, or better union-bust the
TVCs.)
Replace Twitter Embeds with Semantic HTML (Good reminder, I think I got this blog fixed up already but will double check.)
Google’s New Playbook: Ads Next to Nazis and Naughty Bits (See also The case for cutting off Google supply. If you’re putting ads where Google puts them by default, you’re sponsoring the worst people on the Internet, and you’ll be sponsoring more and more of them as other advertisers move to inclusion lists.)
What? PowerPoint 95 no longer supported? (LibreOffice will do it, so keep a copy around just in case.)
Google is killing uBlock Origin in Chrome, but this trick lets you keep it for another year (From the makers of the end of the third-party cookie, it’s the end of ad blocking)
MIT
leaders describe the experience of not renewing Elsevier contract
Since the cancellation, MIT Libraries estimates annual savings at
more than 80% of its original spend. This move saves MIT approximately
$2 million each year, and the Libraries provide alternative means of
access that fulfills most article requests in minutes.
The End Of GARM Is A Reset, Not A Setback (if GARM was a traffic cone, Check My Ads is a bollard)
Former geography teacher Tim Walz is really into maps
Pluralistic: Private equity rips off its investors, too (08 Aug 2024)
How I
Use “AI”
[T]hese examples are real ways I’ve used LLMs to help
me. They’re not designed to showcase some impressive capabiltiy; they
come from my need to get actual work done. This means the examples
aren’t glamorous, but a large fraction of the work I do every day isn’t,
and the LLMs that are available to me today let me automate away almost
all of that work.
China is slowly joining the economic war against Russia
Steve Ballmer’s got a plan to cut through the partisan divide with cold, hard facts
Inside the Swedish factory that could be the future of green steel
Navy Ad: Gig Work Is a Dystopian, Unregulated Hellscape, Build Submarines Instead