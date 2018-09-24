blog: Don Marti

Consent management at Mozfest 2018

Good news. It looks like we're having a consent management mini-conference as part of Mozfest next month. (I'm one of the organizers for the Global Consent Manager session, and plan to attend the others.)

This session aims to create a working group for improving the user experience of cookie consent popups. In Europe, the use of cookies was first regulated by the Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive 2002/58/EC, then revised by a 2009 amendment, and more recently by the GDPR. Cookie popups and the mechanism for providing consent can be tedious. Browsing the same website from different devices results in consent being asked again. A bad usability can lead users to give their consent without the necessary attention. In this session we will discuss the state of things and look at possible solutions. We will target a multidisciplinary audience of internet users, usability experts, browser developers, lawyers, and online advertisement professionals.

We will discuss how consent management on the web works today, and the relationship between user privacy and reputable content providers. Web users face a confusing array of data sharing choices, and click fatigue can lead to poor user experience and possible inadvertent selection of options that do not match the user’s privacy norms.

Audience are engaged with an activity where they’re given clauses from a curated list of clauses from real T&Cs and they express whether it should have been mentioned outright or not. We have a discussion about digital privacy and ways to curb exploitation. Visitors try out our browser plug-in that filters out most important clauses from any T&C.

This workshop offers an holistic space to create digital tools and environments in which consent underlies all aspects, from the way they are developed, to how data is stored and accessed, and to the way interactions happen between users. Prototyping consent into our tools will make them more fair and unbiased. Using a specific designed prototyping loop, teams quickly hypothesize, develop, test and assess ideas consentful data prototypes.