(update 22 Apr 2026: update links, copy edit)

(update 16 Mar 2025: add links, add slide from Advertising: Who Cares?)

According to a survey done by Censuswide for Ghostery, a majority of Americans now use ad blockers. Yes, it looks like a well-designed survey of 2,000 people. But it’s hard to go from what people say they’re using to figuring out what kind of ad blocking setup they have in place when they use the web.

The number of ads made by each agency employee increased from 3 in 1983 to 311 in 2019

The second most newsworthy part of the new Censuswide survey is why people say they’re using an ad blocker. Protect online privacy is now the number one reason, with block ads and speed up page loads coming in after that. I’ll leave the most newsworthy part to the end. I know, I know, some people are going to reply with something like, yeah, right, these ad blocker users are just rationalizing free-riding on ad-supported sites, like Napster users making bogus fair use arguments instead of paying for CDs back when that was a thing. But, as Lars Doucet points out in Ad Blockers and the Four Currencies, it’s more complicated than that—many people get a positive integrity dollars bonus from punishing or disincentivizing a violation of privacy and honesty norms. So any guilt over free riding can get balanced out by positive feelings about denying surveillance data to some kind of bad people on the Internet. In order to understand the ad blocker survey results, we have to put the survey in context with other research. Compare to Turow et al. on attitudes to cross-context tracking, and to an IAB Europe study that found only 20% of users would be happy for their data to be shared with third parties for advertising purposes.

It looks like the privacy concerns are real for a significant subset of people, and part of the same trend as popular US State Privacy Legislation. Different people have different norms around ad personalization, and if people can’t get companies to comply with those norms they will get the government to do something about it. For companies, adjusting to privacy norms doesn’t just mean throwing privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) at the problem. Jerath et al. found similar levels of perceived privacy violations for on-device ad personalization as for old-fashioned cookie-based tracking. PETs have different mathematical properties from cookies, but either don’t address other problems or make them worse.

personalization risks such as discrimination

complexity and information asymmetry

trust

fraud

Companies deploying PETs are asking users to switch away from ad blocking and to trust that the companies will do complicated math honestly—but they’re not starting from a position of trust. When users have the opportunity to evaluate the companies’ honesty in a way they do understand, the companies don’t measure up. Most people can look at an online map of their neighborhood and spot places where a locksmith isn’t. And it’s easy to look up a person on a social site and see where there are enough profiles that not all of them can be real.

screenshot of several fake Facebook profiles, all using the same two photos of retired US Army General Mark Hertling

The biggest problem with PETs will be that the Big Tech companies do both easy-to-understand activities—like scams, fake profiles, and union busting—and hard-to-understand activities, like PET math. I see you served me scam ads and a map with fake companies in my neighborhood, but I totally trust your math to protect my privacy — no one ever If you don’t know if the PET math is honest, but you can see the same company acting dishonestly in other ways, then it’s hard to trust the PET math. (Personally I think the PETs are probably meeting their mathematical goals, but they’re being rolled out as part of a larger program to squeeze out legit publishers and other smaller companies, and to cause more privacy harms in a harder-to-regulate way.)

In AIC polls, confidence in Amazon, Meta, and Google has fallen since 2018.

(source: How Americans’ confidence in technology firms has dropped: evidence from the second wave of the American Institutional Confidence poll) It would be unrealistic to expect PETs to shift people’s attitudes much on privacy concerns, or to affect ad blocking rates.