blog: Don Marti

Post-creepy web ad sightings: What's next for web advertising after browser privacy improvements and regulatory changes make conventional adtech harder and harder?

The answer is probably something similar to what's already starting to pop up on niche sites. Here's a list of ad platforms that work more like print, less like spam: list of post-creepy web ad systems. Comments and suggestions welcome (mail me, or do a GitHub pull request from the link at the bottom.)

Fun with bug futures: we're in Mozilla's Internet Health Report. Previous items in that series:

