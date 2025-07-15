Before Surveillance Capitalism and Surveillance Advertising there was Surveillance Marketing. The earliest published use of surveillance to describe cross-context behavioral advertising term that I can find is an article in Marketing Mag by a marketing company CEO.

A business can collect huge volumes of data, and use advanced analytics and modelling techniques to create customer profiles that allow for highly specific messages to be sent to customers. This is surveillance marketing – the successor to banner ads and other desperate bids for consumer attention. It may create more ‘relevance’, but for the user it can quickly seem like someone is spying on them. That’s because it revolves around personal data and customised messages to make the user feel special – but frequently misses the mark and comes across as creepy.

Any earlier sightings? Please let me know.